'Real life Hunger Games': Attorney alleges Vista Maria abuse of at-risk girls

The Brief An attorney representing 13 to 15 former residents at Vista Maria, a home for at-risk girls announced plans for a lawsuit. He said the girls, spanning a period of years, were abused physically, psychologically and sexually. Michael Jaafar added that the nonprofit is well-funded with net assets of about $66 million.



Explosive allegations about Vista Maria were made at a press conference Wednesday in Dearborn Heights.

What they're saying:

Attorney Michael Jaafar accused the facility, which has long specialized in helping and housing at-risk girls, of a broken culture that included "real-life 'Hunger Games.'"

"Guards pitted girls against one another and engaged in what can only be described as grooming behavior - breaking down trust and normalizing sexual and psychological exploitation," he said.

Jafaar said the most common allegations are that the vulnerable girls were forced to fight with one another for the amusement of guards, physically abused by guards and sexually assaulted.

In some instances, he claimed that the girls were invited by guards to run away from Vista Maria and live with them.

A lawsuit is forthcoming, he said, but the total number of plaintiffs is still being sorted out.

"What we've uncovered is deeply troubling," he said. "A culture where power was abused, dignity was stripped away and the very same people sworn to protect, inflicted harm and trauma on these young women.

"This wasn't care, it was control. It wasn't shelter, it was imprisonment."

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Haidar said that calls for service at Vista Maria were a constant, citing 500 runs made this year alone.

Jaafar said that investigating the nonprofit's financial records was additionally troubling. He said in some cases standards of care are impacted by organizations that are poorly funded - but that wasn't the case with Vista Maria.

"This is not a situation where VM was financially distressed - they were rich. they had a lot of money," he said. "They had over $60 million of net assets as of the end of last year.

"Why would an institution that is a nonprofit have such a surplus have so many investments with a small facility, have such a low standard of care that people are traumatized for their entire lives."

Attorney Michael Jaafar

Jaafar said 13 to 15 former residents of Vista Maria are currently being represented but more have reached out.

He said the victims do not know each other and stayed there at different times over the years. Jaafar added that they are still dealing with the trauma inflicted every day.

Vista Maria was contacted for comment but a spokesperson declined.

Facility leaders recently announced it was ending its residential treatment program.

The facility said many of the girls it serves "would benefit from receiving inpatient psychiatric support," but it is not licensed to provide such support.

There is about 154 staff members which will be laid off.

Among the 154 employees affected include youth coaches, residential supervisors, activity staff, and more.

A notice from Vista Maria said the layoffs are permanent and take effect Dec. 19.

Currently, there are 11 girls in the in-patient program. They will be transferred to other facilities by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services by Dec. 19.

Vista Maria said that this number is so low because it paused admissions in September when it began a "planned stabilization period."

Vista Maria has been under scrutiny recently after several runaways, including one that led to a man being convicted of a sex crime charge after a teen was found with him. That disappearance led to a Dearborn Heights police investigation.

Jaafar believes the board of directors knew and covered it up.

One reporter asked about the claim made that portions of the assets were earmarked for facility maintenance and projects.

"A new pool doesn't cost $66 million," Jaafar said.