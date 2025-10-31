150+ Vista Maria employees receive layoff notices as youth facility ends residential program

The Brief A notice says that 154 Vista Maria employees will be without jobs beginning Dec. 19. These layoffs come after the Dearborn Heights facility for at-risk girls decided to end its residential program.



More than 150 Vista Maria employees will soon be without work as the Dearborn Heights facility for at-risk girls ends its residential program.

Among the 154 employees affected by this decision include youth coaches, residential supervisors, activity staff, and more.

A notice from Vista Maria said the layoffs are permanent and take effect Dec. 19.

The backstory:

According to Vista Maria, "Over the last decade, a combination of social, systemic, and regulatory factors has made it increasingly challenging to care for youth whose mental health needs have grown more acute and complex."

The facility said many of the girls it serves "would benefit from receiving inpatient psychiatric support," but it is not licensed to provide such support.

Currently, there are 11 girls in the in-patient program. They will be transferred to other facilities by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services by Dec. 19. Vista Maria said that this number is so low because it paused admissions in September when it began a "planned stabilization period."

Despite ending its residential program, Vista Maria will continue to provide other services, including foster care, juvenile justice, transitional living, and more. According to data from Vista Maria serves more than 280 people through its other programs.

Dig deeper:

Vista Maria has been under scrutiny recently after several runaways, including one that led to a man being convicted of a sex crime charge after a teen was found with him. That disappearance led to a Dearborn Heights police investigation.

Despite this, Vista Maria maintains that this is not the reason for ending the residential program.

"This decision was made after more than a year of reflection, data review, and discussions with our leaders, board, and community partners about what is right for the youth and staff who depend on us," according to the facility.