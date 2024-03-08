Receipe: Mootz Pizzeria & Bar's Palomino Sauce

National Sauce Month is an annual designation observed in March. This month, sauce it up.

Throw a little extra sauce on some of your favorite meals and don't guilt yourself for it. Whether you like it hot, mild, or somewhere in between, this is the perfect time to celebrate all things saucy and have some fun with it.

Since sauce is so diverse, one kind of it or another can go on literally anything.

MOOTZ PIZZERIA + BAR

Palomino Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 oz OVOO

• 2 cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 cup grounded tomatoes

• 1 oz fresh basil

• 4 oz heavy cream

• 2oz butter

• Crushed red pepper to taste

• Salt to taste

Cooking method

1. Heat sauce pot to medium add sliced garlic and oil.

2. Cook garlic until golden brown.

3. Add red pepper half ground tomatoes, basil & salt and cook for a few minutes on low heat.

4. Add heavy cream with whisk, add butter in cubes.

5. Make sure to stir as butter melts.

6. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes.



