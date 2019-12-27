Record high temperatures set for southeast Michigan

Did you find yourself fearing the whipping cold of a late December winter this Christmas? Were there concerns that blistering winds would leave your lips chapped and your cheeks rosy?

Of course you weren't. It was north of 50 degrees yesterday in a record-setting Dec. 26, with this day-after-Christmas temperature readout eclipsing a record set three years ago.

There were three temperature records broken Thursday when Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw each set record-highs. The National Weather Service broke it down for us:

Dreams of a white Christmas were dashed as December dragged on and a big snowfall in November melted. Big weather systems that were expected to amount over the country left southeast Michigan with a 41-50 percent chance of having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

However, six days before Christmas, those expectations turned out to be wrong. With probable models revealing three possible snowmaking systems that could have brought snow, one ended up being too small, one missed us by 50 miles and the last fizzled out.

Sigh.