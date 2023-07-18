Red Bull, tea, and Kit Kat thief wanted by Bloomfield Township police

Police are searching for a thief who stole drinks and candy from the Bloomfield Township Kroger earlier this month.

According to police, the man put four cases of Red Bull, a case of Arizona Iced Tea, and a large quantity of Kit Kat bars into his cart at the store at 4099 Telegraph Rd. around 10 a.m. July 1.

The man then walked out without paying and left in a Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-433-7755.