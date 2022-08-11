Redford hit-and-run leaves 6-year-old with broken bones, internal bleeding

A 6-year-old boy suffered broken bones and internal bleeding when a driver hit him Wednesday evening in Redford Township.

Chase Young was riding his bicycle around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Brady and Vassar when he was hit by a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala. The driver and a passenger dumped the car and fled on foot.

Chase is in critical condition as police search for the suspects.

Chase Young, 6, suffered severe injuries after being hit on his bike Wednesday.

"You just don’t know what you’ve done to this family. My grandson is laying there. May not make it, but I’m not giving up because by the grace of God, my baby is coming home," Carrie Young said. "We cannot rest. We can’t do nothing. We can’t sleep. We can barely eat around here. My daughter is not good with this. His daddy is not good with this."

Carrie said Chase had just left to ride to a friend's house before he was hit.

"I said, ‘Where you about to go Chase?’ He said, ‘I'm about to go back down the street to my friend’s house.’ I went back to cleaning up. It wasn’t even three minutes," she said.

Speeding is nothing new on Carrie's street, she said, and she doesn't think speed bumps will help.

Carrie said the family has received a lot of support as they go through this difficult time.

"One man stopped me coming home. He was from around the corner. This little boy, ain’t nothing but 6, but got more love than love itself," she said.

Police are asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras.