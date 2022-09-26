Redford man dies after fiery crash on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford Township man has died after a fiery crash Sunday on I-96 in Detroit.
The 54-year-old man died overnight, while a 67-year-old Redford Township woman is in extremely critical condition, Michigan State Police said.
Police were called to westbound I-96 near Livernois around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle that was on fire after a single-car crash.
According to police, the victims did not show obvious signs of being burned. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital Detroit.
The investigation is ongoing.