Michigan State Police investigating critical fiery crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a critical crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit.

The crash happened Sunday evening on westbound I-96 at Joy Road.

According to MSP, troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-car fiery crash.

"Upon arrival, Detroit Fire was able to put out the vehicle fire," MSP said. "The occupants did not show obvious signs of being burned."

The occupants were transported to a nearby hospital and were listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

