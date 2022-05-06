Redford Rep. Mary Cavanagh to be sentenced for drunken driving misdemeanor Friday

The Redford lawmaker who pled guilty to drunken driving will be sentenced Friday, following her misdemeanor deal she received in April.

Mary Cavanagh was stopped by Livonia police after driving on two flat tires with a blood alcohol level of .17 - more than twice the legal limit in Michigan. It was the Democratic representative's second instance of drunk driving.

She pled guilty to operating while intoxicated on April 13 and is expected in the 16th District Court around 10:30 a.m. and faces 93 days in jail. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live.

After her plea, Cavanagh wrote on social media that there was "no excuse for my decision that night, and I am extremely grateful that no one was harmed, including myself."

"This is something that she will live with, but she will use her story to inspire others to gain sobriety," said attorney Todd Perkins, Cavanagh’s lawyer

More coverage: Video shows Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh's suspected drunken driving arrest in Livonia

Cavanagh will need to obtain admittance into and the completion of a rigorous year-long sobriety court program to keep her plea agreement.

"The purpose of it is to get you in shape mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually," Perkins said. "And you need all those faculties in your life and all those intangibles in your life to be working to ensure a life of sobriety."

Cavanagh is the second Michigan representative to face legal penalties for driving while intoxicated after Inkster Rep. Jewell Jones pled guilty in his own case from 2021.

Advertisement

The judge will decide if she does jail time.