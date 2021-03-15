Registration now open to schedule COVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field

Registration is now open to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field.

The home of the Detroit Lions will serve as a mass vaccination site.

It was a priority tool from the CDC that helped the federal government decide on Ford Field. Its proximity to Detroit residents and the surrounding metro area meant it could reach millions of people, including many most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The center has the capacity to administer 6,000 shots a day and will be open for eight straight weeks from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The appointments can be scheduled through Meijer. Click here to sign up if you are eligible to receive a vaccine. See eligibility guidelines below.

Residents who do not have access to the internet can register by calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 and pressing 1.

Once registered, you will receive a call or text when it is your turn to schedule your appointment.

The vaccine is free and insurance will not be asked for at the clinic. Free parking will also be provided, and free rides are available to those who indicate they do not have a ride while signing up for their vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility:

Right now

People 50 and older with preexisting conditions are eligible for the vaccine right now after the state expanded eligibility to them March 8.

Other people currently eligible include essential workers, such as those in the health care industry, people 65 and older, teachers, and other school staff.

March 22

People 16 and older who are considered high-risk because of disabilities or medical conditions will be able to get the vaccine March 22.

Eligibility will open to all people 50 and older that same day.

April 5

All people older than 16 will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5.

Despite this, the state is still encouraging providers to schedule appointments and allocate vaccinations to residents based on the highest risk, including older people, essential workers, and frontline workers.

---