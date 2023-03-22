Residents mad about club • Wrongfully convicted man freed • T-Mobile reps leave meeting over tower on school

An after-hours Detroit club is causing issues for people who live nearby.

Residents near VIP on the Davison Service Drive near Wyoming say the club brings lots of problems, including gunshots and people trying to get into their homes.

"Waking up and seeing people in front of my house shooting," Deorther Davison said. The club is behind her home. "Close it down because you're not helping us."

Another person who lives nearby said last weekend she woke up to a drunk woman trying to get inside her house.

"The scariest thing happened when the woman came pulling on my backdoor with all black on, trying to get in the house on me and my grandson and my son," the neighbor said.

Detroit police say they are keeping an eye on the business and are in contact with residents.

"I don't have money to move. If I had money I'd been moved," Davison said.

Featured article

Wrongfully convicted man released

Mack Howell, 62, was sentenced to 25–50 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing an Eastpointe 7-Eleven store on April 3, 2014. However, he didn't commit the crime.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office's Conviction Integrity Unit looked at the case and found new evidence that wasn't presented at Howell's trial.

For example, Howell's body type didn't match the description of the suspect. Also, a police K-9 hit on a beer can outside the store that had his DNA on it. However, the robber was never seen with the bag that the can was found inside.

The police dog also wasn't given anything the robber touched to smell, and the K-9 started its track outside the store, in an area where many people have been.

This evidence led the CIU to ask for Howell's release, and he was freed Monday.

Featured article

Parents charged with starving 2-year-old son to death

The parents of a 2-year-old boy are accused of starving the child to death.

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona's son died in Clinton Township last week. Authorities say the couple reported he was dead the day after he died in his crib.

Cheek, 25, and Zaitona, 27, were both charged with second degree murder and child abuse and were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond. They are both facing life in prison.

Featured article

Puppy beaten over sunglasses, police say

A Detroit man angry about a puppy breaking his sunglasses is accused of beating the dog.

The brutal attack was captured on video and shows the man yelling at the puppy, swinging it, and slamming it down. The man also repeatedly holds up his broken sunglasses and blames the animal.

After the attack, the man allegedly put the puppy, named Lady, in the trash. Lady survived the beating.

The case will be submitted to the prosecutor's office when the investigation is complete.

Featured article

T-Mobile reps walk out of meeting about cell tower on school

T-Mobile representatives met with concerned parents Tuesday over a cell phone tower on top of Washington Elementary in Wyandotte.

However, as the meeting got heated, they walked out. Parents followed them into the hallway to question them about the controversial placement of the tower. The 5G tower has been an issue for some after it was built at the school near a playground. The school gets a little over $1,000 a month for allowing the tower there.

"This is our chance to talk to you, stand before us and answer our questions," said one mother. "We’re not going to hurt you, trust me. We just want to talk to you guys because we’ve been waiting to."

Parents say they fear what exposure to its radio frequency waves could mean to the health of their kids.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We'll see some drizzle to start Wednesday, but it won't be much. More rain starts later and will continue into Thursday.

What else we're watching

Deadly fungal infection C. auris spreading at 'alarming rate,' CDC says

A deadly fungus resistant to several medications spread at an "alarming rate" during the pandemic, according to data published this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fungus, called Candida auris (C. auris), is generally not a threat to healthy people, but it’s a concern for those who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities, according to the CDC.

In a statement published on Monday, the CDC called C. auris an urgent threat because it’s often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs and spreads easily in healthcare settings. The fungus can cause bloodstream infections and even death, particularly in hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems.