Restaurants, bars ordered to track customers in case of outbreak

When you go to Jim Brady's in Royal Oak, they always make you feel right at home.

They were allowed to re-open in June with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that every little step is a bit more trying to get used to," said Tom Brady, the owner.

On Thursday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced more restrictions for restaurants, effective immediately, parties larger than six cannot be seated together.

Brady said he doesn't see a problem being flexible and mentioned a big group could be separated at two tables six feet apart.

Bars and restaurants are also now required to take customers' names and phone numbers, in the event contact tracing is necessary.

"I completely understand why they want us to do it how we implement it," Brady said. "I'm literally just reading the information when you walked in. We can figure it out, we're going to do it."

But some customers aren't completely on board with the idea.

"I understand it them wanting to be able to trace it down the road which makes sense," said customer Dan Badia. "But at the same time how much more do they want from us?"

"I think it's totally ridiculous," said one customer.

"The Governor has her rules and I'm married and my wife has rules too," said customer Dan Blugerman. "And I try to do the right thing all the time."