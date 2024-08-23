Retired Michigan State Police detective headed to trial for Samuel Sterling's murder

article

The Brief Michigan State Police D/Sgt Brian Keely hit Samuel Sterling with his vehicle during a police chase in Kentwood on April 17, 2024, killing him. Sterling, who was wanted on several open warrants, was being pursued by officers both in vehicles and on foot as he ran. Keely was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.



A retired Michigan State Police detective will stand trial after hitting a suspect with his vehicle, killing him.

D/Sgt Brian Keely, 50, was charged earlier this year with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the April 17 death of Samuel Sterling in Kentwood, and was bound over for trial on Thursday. Keely retired after the death.

Keely and other members of the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Sterling when he fled on foot. Some law enforcement officers pursued Sterling in their vehicles, while others were on foot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Keely was in an unmarked vehicle when he turned and hit Sterling in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant. Video showed the vehicle pinning Sterling against the building.

After he was hit, Sterling, who was wanted on several warrants, was handcuffed and told to breathe and relax while waiting for paramedics. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Nessel's office brought charges against Keely after reviewing body cam and security footage and reading reports from that day. She described his actions as "legally, grossly negligent."

Keely was a 26-year veteran of the force with no prior incidents on his record, a judge said when he appeared in court in June.