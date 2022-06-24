Reversal of Roe v. Wade ‘devastating’, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says

On Friday, June 24, the United States Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

In a decision by its conservative majority, the court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade. The outcome was expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, including in Michigan where the state has a nearly 100-year-old law still in place.

In 1931, Michigan enacted a state law that restricts almost all forms of abortion, regardless of incest and rape. However, the 91-year-old law was suspended in a Michigan Court of Claims ruling last May in a case involving Planned Parenthood. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher suspended the law over Planned Parenthood's "substantial likelihood" of winning the case.

It's not known what will happen in Michigan moving forward but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not stop fighting for the right to access.

"This is devastating. Michigan's dangerous abortion ban could go back into effect — making abortion a felony in Michigan. My pending lawsuit to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. I will continue to fight like hell."