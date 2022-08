article

Tips are sought after a man was found dead in Detroit last year.

Cortez Bowerman was shot to death around 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021. His body was found in front of a home in the 13500 block of Orleans, near I-75 and the Davison Freeway.

Up to a $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips to Crime Stoppers.