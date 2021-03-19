Reward offered for information after woman found dead in Melvindale last year

A reward is offered for information after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in Melvindale in October.

Lekryssa Brooks’ body was found in a 2007 Toyota Corolla with the license plate DQE1550 in the area of Martel Street and Harman Street on Oct. 8, 2020.

Before she died, officials said Brooks was at Venus Strip Club at 9506 Michigan Avenue in Detroit. She left the club and went to a home in Southgate with three people. Her body was later found by police.

According to officials, Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled that the death was an accidental overdose.

Brooks was a waitress at Kabob 1 in Monroe. She had attended Monroe High School and had begun the process of enrolling at Monroe County Community College. She wanted to become a veterinarian.

She was a choir singer and enjoyed singing and dancing. She was also involved in the DARE program.

Brooks left behind four brothers and two sisters.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Submitting a tip is anonymous and rewards are given when an arrest is made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.