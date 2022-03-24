Reward offered for tips that lead police to suspect accused of running over pregnant Detroit woman

article

Detroit police are offering a $1,000 reward for tips as they search for a woman accused of running over and killing a mother.

Shedrica Odessa Smith AKA "Shay" is wanted in connection with the death of 40-year-old Tiffany Watson.

Watson was run over near Manning and Crusade late Sunday. She died early Monday.

Her family said Watson recently learned she was four months pregnant. They are hoping for justice for her and her unborn child.

MORE: Mom who saved young son was intentionally run over, police say

According to police, Watson was intentionally hit by a 2020 Nissan Murano.

The SUV is either silver or gray and has a Minnesota license plate of FBY 246. White said the department will take the driver into custody.

Video obtained by FOX 2 shows the SUV doing multiple circles around Watson, then driving away from the scene, only to come back and run her over while she was in the front yard of home. The driver narrowly missed a child.

"I tried to run out there to save my mom, but she pushed me, she got the upper hand and pushed me, and she got hit," said 10-year-old Brandon Palmer.

Watson's daughter spoke with FOX 2 and said Watson was protecting her young son when she was hit.

Watson's daughter, Gatoria Bubrowski, said none of her family members know who Smith is.

"None of us have ever seen this lady a day in our lives," she said.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, Watson was a witness when two groups met up Sunday night near her home. Her daughter said her mom and just pulled up and ran to get her 10-year-old son away from the chaos.

Bubrowski said one of her cousins was in the car yelling, "Hit that (expletive)."

Submit a tip here.