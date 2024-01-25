Reward offered in fatal 2021 hit-and-run of Southfield man in wheelchair

article

A $7,500 reward is being for information leading to arrest in a fatal 2021 hit-and-run of a Southfield man in a wheelchair

Tarrie Daniel was killed when his motorized wheelchair was struck on Martha Washington Drive at 6:45 a.m. on July 4, 2021. Daniel, 28, was headed home from visiting with a family member when he was struck and dragged 220 feet in the crash.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2009-2011 Jaguar XF. The color of the vehicle is unknown, although initial reports at the time suggested it was silver.



His family told FOX 2 in 2021 that he didn't let being in a wheelchair stop him from overcoming obstacles and living life to the fullest.

Tarrie, born with Cerebral Palsy, graduated from Southfield High School, and represented his middle school in the Special Olympics.

He was known for volunteering his time, helping neighbors get their trash containers to and from curbside on trash day. He was also a very active, independent individual who enjoyed hanging out with friends who enjoyed having him around.



Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed Tarrie Daniel.



If you have any information please help this family by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at 1800speakup.org Your identity is 100% anonymous.

Tarrie Daniel



