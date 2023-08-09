Ribs RnB Music Fest, Dog Fest, Old Fashioned County Fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fairs, festivals, and more - here's what's going on this weekend.

Ribs RnB Music Festival Weekend

Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13

Hart Plaza in Detroit

This fest is a celebration of BBQ and music. More than 40 performers will provide entertainment for the weekend, including a special hip-hop artist Friday.

More than 100 vendors will also be set up, too.

Entry is free Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. After, tickets are $15 and free for kids 12 and younger. VIP tickets are also available.

Get tickets.

Royal Oak Art Walk

Friday, Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Take a free, self-guided tour of art exhibits placed in stores, restaurants, and more. Also, at the Baker College Royal Oak campus find dozens of art pieces, talk with artists, buy art, and more.

Learn more.

Bike Safari

Friday, Aug. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Bike through the zoo after hours while enjoying education stations, animal habitat chats, discounted carousel rides, access to the BRICKLIVE toy brick displays, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adult zoo members, $20 for children and senior members, $30 for adult nonmembers, and $25 for senior and child nonmembers.

Buy tickets here.

Old Fashioned County Fair

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maybury Farm in Northville

Head to the farm for live music from The Whiskey Charmers, carnival games, crafts, face painters, wagon rides, and more. Animals will also parade around the fair.

Tickets are $13 per person for farm and county fair activities or $15 for farm, country fair activities, and the wagon ride. A wagon ride, purchased separately after admission, is $4. Children under 2 are free.

Learn more.

Roadkill Nights

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Pontiac

Roadkill Nights features drag racing, simulator rides, exhibitions, live entertainment, including a performance by rapper Ice Cube, and more.

General admission spectator tickets are $25, with children 12 and younger getting free entry. Pontiac residents can buy a discounted ticket for $15 at the door.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

Summer Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

Detroit Artists Market

This art fair includes paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, and jewelry.

Treat Dreams and Twins Tacos will serve food, and beer and wine will be available, too.

This event is free. RSVP here.

Canterbury Village Dog Fest

Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Enjoy a K9 Show, shop dog-themed vendors for special treats and costumes, and more. Plus rescues will be there with adoptable dogs.

There will also be petting farms and face painters for children.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for teens. Children 12 and younger and military members and veterans are free.

Get tickets.

Hazel Park Pride

Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-7:30 p.m.

Green Acres Park in Hazel Park

Celebrate Pride with games, live entertainment, face painting, crafts, and more.

Learn more.