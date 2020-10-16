Ricky's Sub Shop in Dearborn reopens after COVID shutdown, remodel

A neighborhood favorite in Dearborn is finally reopening after being closed since the pandemic hit.

Like many businesses, Ricky's Sub Shop closed in March when the COVID-19 statewide shutdown went into effect. Then came a massive expansion and renovation with unexpected delays due to the pandemic. It was a long seven months.

"We actually own the store next door that we shut down. It was a convenience store that we closed to expand Ricky's. So at this point, we went from two businesses in this plaza to none," said Shelby Sagmani.

"We've been waiting for it to reopen actually, texting about it, (direct messaging) about it. We've been really waiting," said customer Zahraa Farhat.

"Best sub shop in Dearborn. It's my favorite place," another customer said. It has been around for 32 years, after all.

And while they're celebrating their re-opening, Ricky's is also looking ahead to the future.

"A lot of changes are happening. A lot of good things are coming. So, it was worth the wait. That's what I keep saying," Sagmani said.

One of those things is a new dessert offering in about three weeks - frozen elephant ears.