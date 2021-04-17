Activist group, ‘Peoples Choice’ protest in River Rouge after police use excessive force on 17-year-old

Protestors in River Rouge called for action on Saturday against police officers who used excessive force on 17-year-old Maliyah Clary during a traffic stop.

According to police, in February of this year, Clary was pulled over for running a stop sign. Her two cousins, ages 14 and 15, were in the back seat at the time.

Police say Clary was driving with a learner's permit with no adult supervision in the car, which they did not know during the initial stop.

Clarys family says they want to know why excessive force was used with their loved one.

"Scared they're scared for their life, that's what they were they were afraid they were going to get shot, " says Maria Woods, Clary's mother.

People's Choice, a local community activist group, put together the rally for Saturday.

Advertisement

One protestor Sam Miller says, "They need to be reprimanded. They need to go back through training. They need to get to the root of the problem and find out where did they go wrong."

"All I want to do is help this young lady, help her family to get the justice that she deserves. It's not fair; it's not right what she received was not warranted." Dionne Webster-Cox, Clary's attorney, says.

River Rouge police say that this incident is still under investigation and that the police department is taking this incident very seriously.

Stay with Fox 2 for updated information.