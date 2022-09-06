River Rouge teen charged as adult after friend found shot to death in Detroit

A River Rouge teen is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a friend in Detroit over the summer.

Zayer Brooks, 17, is charged as an adult in connection with the death of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler.

Police said Butler was found dead in the driver's seat of his car with a gunshot wound to his head at S. Liebold and Gilroy streets at 11:06 a.m. July 26.

An investigation led police to Brooks, who was arrested Aug. 31. A handgun was seized from him during his arrest, authorities said.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Brooks allegedly got into the back seat of Butler's car and shot him in the back of the head.

Brooks is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

"The WCPO takes any decision to waive juveniles as adults extremely seriously. The alleged actions of the defendant in this case show a significant degree of decisiveness and weighing of his options in the killing of his avowed best friend. Truly tragic any way you look at it," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.