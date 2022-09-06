Harper Woods man arraigned on murder charges after mother, boyfriend killed

article

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his mother and her boyfriend during a barricaded gunman situation Friday in Harper Woods.

Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $1 million cash.

He is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.

Police responded to a home in the 19190 block of Woodside just before 1:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting. A perimeter was set up around the house while Burgen allegedly barricaded himself in the house for several hours before police went inside.

According to authorities, police found Burgen in the basement holding a handgun to his head. They negotiated with him and arrested him.

Elam and Farmer were found dead in an upstairs bedroom.