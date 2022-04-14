Riverview schools delayed after 'serious incident' nearby prompts temporary lockdown

Riverview police are investigating what they called a "serious incident" that happened near the community's garage and community high school, prompting delays in picking up kids for class.

Riverview police said a suspect was in custody and a victim had been taken to Beaumont Trenton for treatment. Police would not say what happened between the two parties.

At approximately 6 a.m., a temporary lockdown went into place at Riverview Community High School, Memorial Elementary School, and the Riverview Bus Garage.

The lockdown was lifted following the arrest of a suspect.

A post online from police said the incident occurred at a local business.

The high school is located on Longsdorf Street and the elementary school is on Colvin Avenue.

Neighboring police departments from Southgate, Wyandotte, Brownstown, Woodhaven, and Trenton assisted in the investigation.

As a result of the lockdown, bus pickup routes were delayed.

Following the lifting of the lockdown, schools are now open and will continue the morning as scheduled.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and parents, and we appreciate your understanding," read a post from Riverview Police.