Riverview woman accused of causing fatal Southgate crash while drunk

A Riverview woman is facing drunk driving charges stemming from a crash that killed a woman over the weekend in Southgate.

Authorities say Alyssa Taylor Usher, 30, was under the influence and driving the wrong way on Allen Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when she hit another vehicle head-on near Orchard Avenue.

A Port Huron woman, Lillian Caldwel, 44, who was a backseat passenger in the car Usher hit, suffered critical injuries. She later died at a hospital.

A 52-year-old Port Huron man, a 25-year-old Allen Park woman, a 31-year-old Allen Park man, and a 3-year-old Allen Park girl all suffered multiple injuries in the crash. Police said an unborn baby was also killed in the crash because one of the surviving victims was pregnant.

"This case is yet another example of the proliferation of violence that occurs when someone is behind the wheel of a car and blatantly fails to follow the rules of the road. A car is yet another possible instrumentality of death - especially if one is allegedly not even sober enough to operate it," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Usher is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Her bond was set at $1 million cash/surety during her arraignment on Tuesday morning.