Road rage attack caught on camera, Zion Foster's cousin appears in court, suspect arrested after clerk killed

A road rage incident captured on camera Friday night in Livonia led to punches being thrown.

A driver cut off another driver, though neither believes they were in the wrong.

"You're lucky I don’t have my gun on me," one of the drivers, who hasn't been identified, said to Chris Kallco.

Kallco said he had his fiancée and two children in the backseat at the time.

"At that point, I’m like, call the police," he said. "She calls the police and I started recording myself, with my phone."

While on the phone with police and still recording, the two vehicles nearly collided, and more words were exchanged.

Kallco said he took drastic actions determined not to let the driver flee.

"The light is red, he is trying to flee," he said. "I kind of cut him off to try to hold him, to stop him from fleeing the scene. That is when he comes out and is attacking me."

The other driver said he felt threatened because he was blocked in and only got out of his vehicle. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Cousin of missing teen Zion Foster appears in court

Zion Foster's cousin Jaylin Brazier is facing charges after he allegedly lied to police when questioned about the teen's disappearance.

Foster has been missing since Jan. 4.

Her mother said Brazier picked up Foster in Eastpointe to go hangout at a home in Detroit. That was the last time Foster was seen.

Brazier has been named a person of interest in the case, and last week Detroit police submitted a homicide warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. However, it was returned to investigators, pending further investigation.

There is not an active warrant for Brazier in Detroit.

Suspected arrested after murder of liquor store clerk

Behnam Rasho was working at Andy's Market in Detroit last week when a person walked in and tried to buy liquor.

As 64-year-old Rasho opened a door to walk out from behind the counter, that person killed him before demanding another man open the cash register. The suspect grabbed two cash register draws and ran from the store on James Couzens.

Police announced Monday that the suspect is in custody. They were also wanted for an armed robbery at Golden Beauty Supply Shop on 7 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway.

"This is excellent police work by our officers to get a dangerous suspect off the streets," Chief James E. White said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Pfizer begins studying updated shot to match omicron variant

Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious omicron variant.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed.