Meijer handing out free N95 masks to customers at store entrances

Meijer will provide three N95 masks to customers who enter its stores.

The company said it has about 3 million masks from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services program.

Last week, it was announced that the U.S. would give free N95 masks to Americans. They would be available at pharmacies and community health centers.

Masks at Meijer will be near the greeter stand. Greeters, who will be wearing gloves, will place the masks in piles of three for customers to take.

President Joe Biden's administration is providing the masks from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million N95 masks, as part of federal efforts to curb COVID-19 and the omicron variant.