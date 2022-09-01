Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them

article

A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the express lanes near Wyoming Street in Detroit, police tweeted Thursday.

A preliminary investigation from state police found the driver of a Chrysler 200 was driving eastbound when a woman driving in the Charger pulled ahead of the victim and slammed on her brakes. The Chrysler was in the middle lane and the Dodge ended up in the left lane.

According to police, the victim then noticed the suspect in the Dodge reach across from the driver seat and fire at them with a black handgun. None of the shots hit the victim or their vehicle.

Police said the suspect was described as a "heavy set Black female" in their mid-30s.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as police continue investigating.