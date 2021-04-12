Road rage shooting suspects lead police on chase before crashing in Warren

Suspects in a suspected road rage shooting incident in Hazel Park led police on a chase before crashing on Monday.

Three of the four suspects were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing. The two people who were allegedly shot at were not hit by the suspects, police say.

A 19-year-old man, two 18-year-old men, and a 19-year-old woman, all from Detroit, were inside the suspect vehicle.

Investigators said at about 2 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired at the victims from the suspects' vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Nitro in the area of Woodward Heights and Couzens. Police spotted the Nitro near Eight Mile and John R and attempted to pull it over, but the suspects then fled.

The vehicle led Hazel Park police through Detroit and Warren before crashing on a residential street near Nine Mile and Van Dyke. Police say during the chase, a handgun was thrown from the vehicle, which was recovered. Two other semi-automatic handguns were recovered.

Hazel Park police are continuing to investigate and will seek charges through the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.