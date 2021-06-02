Road trip soundtrack: Pure Michigan playlist encourages summer travel with mix of tunes

article

A six-hour playlist featuring both Michigan and non-Michigan artists alike is designed to be the perfect mix of music for road trips this summer.

The Pure Michigan playlist includes 200 songs spanning numerous genres, with more than 100 artists having connections to The Mitten. Some big Michigan names with tracks on the playlist include Bob Seger, Stevie Wonder, and Aretha Franklin.

"Summer road trips are a quintessential part of a Pure Michigan summer, and the right music can really enhance that summertime vibe," said Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "We’re excited to share this Pure Michigan playlist with Michiganders and visitors from around the world, so they can enjoy the tunes that will get them in the mood for warm weather fun and create summer memories that will last for years."

The curated Pandora playlist is free. Listen to it here.

