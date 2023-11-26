Rochester Hills elementary school closes due to flooding inside building

Rochester Hills Elementary School will be closed on Monday, November 27, 2023, due to extensive flooding discovered over the weekend.

The closure includes all classes, programs, activities, including pre-K, Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), and the School-Age Care (SAC) program.

A broken pipe caused the flooding.

Efforts are underway to repair the failed pipe coupling, extract the water, and thoroughly dry the affected areas.

