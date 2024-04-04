article

Rochester police said they thwarted a prostitution ring that was operating out of a recently-opened health studio near the city's downtown.

Three people were arrested and a mountain of evidence was seized from the Green Rose Health Studio, including cash, cell phones, and computers.

The police department announced the bust on social media late Thursday morning. The health studio was operating at 965 Oakwood Drive in downtown Rochester, a state filing for the business shows.

It was incorporated in October of 2023, records with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs show.

According to police, officers conducted surveillance and went undercover before they obtained a search warrant for the business.

The department also said they worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to make sure there weren't human trafficking or immigration violations.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can always contact The National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733). To report any suspected human trafficking to Michigan State Police, call 888-373-7888.