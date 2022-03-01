Rochester schools settles case with mom who said district got her fired for Covid complaints

A suburban Detroit parent who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in the Rochester School District has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit.

Attorney Deborah Gordon told the Associated Press the lawsuit against the Rochester district is being resolved. The lawsuit was filed by Elena Dinverno who claimed the school board president and superintendent contacted her employer after she posted her thoughts about the plans on Facebook group pages which ultimately led to her termination.

No details of the settlement were released.

Dinverno participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening Rochester schools for in-person instruction in 2020. Dinverno also frequently questioned the school board's decisions.

Dinverno claimed her activism cost her a job when a school board member contacted her employer. In a court filing, the Rochester district acknowledges that a deputy superintendent made a call, though attorneys deny any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit claims that Dinverno "advocated for the reopening of schools" on two Facebook groups: RCS Parents for In-Person Education and Conservative Parents for Rochester. When the school board voted to start school remotely in late July and early August 2020, Dinverno said she posted and asked for video testimonials from parents and students regarding "hardship about the availability of in-person school."

Dinverno, who was a marketing director at Blake's, said in response to those posts, school board president Kristin Bull called Blake's CFO, Marty Blake. Bull is an employee of Crain's Detroit and Dinverno claims in that phone call, Bull noted that Blake's President Andrew Blake was named one of Crain's Detroit Business’s "40 under 40" in November. Dinverno claims Bull threatened to revoke the accolade due to Dinverno allegedly making threats against the school district.

Dinverno was called to a meeting with Blake's HR department and was told to watch what she said online. She said she wrote a letter to Blake's to clarify her participation in the group and said she never made any threats. She said her comments never "went beyond passionate" and were "appropriate advocacy".

In December 2020, Dinverno said she submitted this lengthy comment to the board of education where she reiterated she was vocalizing her right to freedom of speech:

"It has come to my attention that certain board members are contacting parents places of work to notify them that their behavior on the social channels they participate in is undesirable. May I remind you that we pay for your salaries with our tax dollars? And that what you are doing is against the by laws (sic) of the BOE? Every parents (sic) has the right to express their sadness, frustration, anger, as a right to freedom of speech. They have no one to speak with because the nothing (sic) is changing! If you have a problem with a particular parent please do what you tell our kids to do—go to the course. Let them tell you how they feel. By reporting parents you are risking their livelihood. Their employment. That is all they have right now. I know you all understand that kids are sad, hurting, giving up, and as parents we will go (sic) whatever is necessary for our children. Parents are hurting too. The fact that certain members of the board are trying to shut parents up because they are vocal about their pain and suffering is unacceptable. Now let me be clear—threats are unacceptable. But using our voices. Our right to free speech. Is our GOD GIVEN RIGHT. If you don’t like it—then have a conversation with that parent. And maybe. Just maybe. Make a change that will impact these kids in a positive way. Dr. Shaner—I would be happy to fill you in on what I have learned about certain members of your board reporting parents to their work. Please reach out to me."

Shortly after the comment was submitted, she said Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner called her to discuss the comment. Dinverno said she told Shaner about Bull contacting her employer, to which Shaner allegedly said that "there was nothing he could do." She said he then complained about her involvement in the Facebook groups and stated that the behavior of parents in that group was wrong.

On December 18, Dinverno said she was terminated and was told her position was no longer necessary. A few weeks later, she said a job opening for the same position appeared on LinkedIn.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.