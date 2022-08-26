Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck

A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday.

30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.

According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at 31313 Brush through an unlocked door just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Norman drove the truck out of the building and left in an unknown direction.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the truck was found on Midland near Oakfield in Detroit.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that the truck had been parked in the area for two days before it was recovered. Officials said the truck wasn't damaged and nothing was missing.





