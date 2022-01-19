Roseville man charged with death of 1-year-old he was babysitting

article

A 28-year-old Roseville man was arraigned yesterday for the death of a 1-year-old who died in December.

Police say Dennis Wayne Justus, a male acquaintance of the infant's mom, is responsible for child's death on Dec. 17. Investigators say the death was not accidental.

The infant suffered head injuries that police say happened while the child was being watched by Justus at the mother's home.

Investigators prepared and submitted a warrant to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Prosecutors authorized an arrest warrant for Involuntary Manslaughter, which is a 15-year Felony.

The defendant was ordered held on a $300,000.00 cash bond. If the defendant makes the bond he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device. Dennis Justus was transported to the Macomb County Jail, where he was lodged.

