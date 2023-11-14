Roseville police arrest Highland Park man after grisly discovery in disabled car
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park man is in police custody after officers made a gruesome discovery in a vehicle the 42-year-old suspect was driving.
Roseville police originally responded to reports of a disabled vehicle on Gratiot near I-94 when they found two people inside late Monday evening. In addition to the man, police also found a 45-year-old deceased woman who had significant trauma to her head and face.
The bizarre scene unfolded around 11:15 p.m.
According to a news release from Roseville police, the male suspect was arrested after evidence in the vehicle led investigators to arrest him for the death of the woman.
The female victim was a resident of Warren.
The department's homicide unit is now handling the case. Investigators believe the victim was physically assaulted at a different location before being placed in the vehicle and driven to another location.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.