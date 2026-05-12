Royal Oak appoints new city manager after former manager's departure late last year

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The Brief The Royal Oak City Commission has appointed a new city manager. Thomas Markus will bring more than four decades of experience to his new role. The position has been vacant since December, when former city manager Joseph Gacioch left.



Royal Oak has a new city manager months after the person who last held the role departed.

The city commission unanimously approved the appointment of Thomas Markus on Monday night.

According to the city, Markus has more than 40 years of executive municipal leadership experience. He comes from the city of Birmingham, where he most recently served as the city manager. His tenure also includes leadership roles in other states, including Minnesota and Illinois, to name a few.

"I have long admired Royal Oak from a neighboring community perspective," Markus said. "I’ve always enjoyed good working relations with city representatives, I find the neighborhoods and parks to be beautiful and vibrant, and the downtown is an attraction for the entire Metro Detroit area."

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Royal Oak highlighted some of the skills Markus is expected to bring to the city, such as organizational leadership, fiscal stewardship, infrastructure modernization, redevelopment management, succession planning, operational stabilization, and strategic planning.

"Royal Oak was presented with an extraordinary opportunity to recruit one of the most experienced and respected municipal executives available in today’s market," said Interim City Manager and City Attorney Niccolas Grochowski. "Mr. Markus’ proven leadership background, depth of municipal experience, and steady approach to local government management make him exceptionally well suited to help lead the organization forward during a very important period for the City."

What's next:

Markus is expected to start around May 20.

He said his first steps will involve meeting with city staff and leaders to learn about "the culture, concerns, interests, and goals of the community."

Dig deeper:

Markus' appointment comes following a search by Vettraino Consulting. The firm was enlisted to help fill the role left vacant by Joseph Gacioch.

The city commission agreed to the end of Gacioch's employment in December before approving a separation agreement in January. As part of that agreement, he was to receive nine months of his base pay.