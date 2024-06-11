Royal Oak officials approve new apartment at heated meeting

Despite pushback from some residents who say a new apartment would bring traffic and loitering to their neighborhood, the Royal Oak City Commission approved plans for the new development on Monday.

City leaders approved the new apartment at Rochester Road and Genesee Drive 7-1.

The area near 14 Mile currently houses a bank which has been abandoned for years. The plan is to build an apartment building that is 3 ½ stories and has 42 homes.

"It will take an abandoned property and turn it into something nice that will grow and keep growing property values in the city and in the area," Mayor Michael Fournier said.

Those opposed to the apartment have attended meetings and picketed against the plan. They were at Monday's commission meeting to share their thoughts before the vote.

"Stand up for your citizens, not for these corporations," one man said.

Another attendee said they would go get more signatures on a petition if needed to halt the development.