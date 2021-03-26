Royal Oak Police get call on speeding Mustang, find it crashed into house minutes later

article

Royal Oak Police said a man driving a speeding Ford Mustang that ran a red light was found hiding along the side of the house, just moments after someone called to report the car's erratic driving.

According to police, the call came in around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29th about a red Ford Mustang that was speeding and ran the red light eastbound on Normandy Road at Delemere Blvd.

Within two minutes, ROPD said they received more calls about a red Mustang crashing into a home near Main Street and Normandy Road, about a mile-and-a-half away from the first location.

There were people inside the home at the time of the crash but they were not hurt.

Royal Oak Police and Clawson officers arrived and found the driver, hiding along the side of the house.

Police said the man's initial responses to questions were delusional and didn't make sense and then he tried to run form police.

Advertisement

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment and released for medical treatment.

Police said they believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash. Police did not release the man's name but said he's a Southfield resident.