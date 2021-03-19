Royal Oak police stepping up patrols to reduce ‘cruising,’ dangerous driving on Woodward Avenue

Royal Oak police are increasing patrols on Woodward Avenue in an effort to reduce dangerous driving.

According to police, reports are often received about loud vehicles, revving engines, squealing tires, and vehicles accelerating quickly from traffic lights. Additionally, police get complaints about people congregating in parking lots, which are private property.

Police will be strictly enforcing driving laws and patrolling parking lots. Parking tickets will be issued and people will be moved if they are there illegally. Police said these patrols were requested by business owners because the people gathering create disturbances and leave trash.

Police said efforts to reduce "cruising" on Woodward will be evaluated as solutions are created to stop it.