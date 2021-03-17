Suspect dead after leading 100 MPH chase through Royal Oak, crashing into light pole at Detroit Zoo

An 18-year-old man died early Wednesday morning as he was trying to run from police in Madison Heights and then Royal Oak. At times, the chase hit 100 MPH before the driver lost control and hit a traffic light.

Royal Oak Police said they were first notified of the pursuit around 1:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of a black Nissan Altima crossed into Royal Oak after Madison Heights Police terminated the chase near Eleven Mile and John R.

According to police, the officers spotted the car with no license plate heading west on Eleven Mile just west of I-75. The driver kept driving west and hit speeds of 100 MPH, according to audio on the dashcam video provided by police.

The officer radioed in to ask for help with spike strips but the driver turned south on Woodward Ave towards 696.

As the driver kept running police, he took the exit towards the Detroit Zoo/696. He was going towards the westbound exit to 696 when it appeared he lost control and slammed, driver-side door first, into a light pole at the intersection.

The officer immediately called for paramedics and the Royal Oak Fire Department but the man was trapped inside the car. The Jaws of Life had to be used to open the car and free him.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Souhib Zokari, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where he was later pronounced dead.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the traffic crash. This incident is being investigated by the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division.

It's not known why police were originally chasing the driver.