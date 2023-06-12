Royal Oak Pride lineup includes singer Vincint, RuPaul's Drag Race stars, more

article

The Royal Oak Pride lineup is here ahead of the August LGBTQ+ event.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes will perform Friday, Aug. 4, along with singer Vincint. On Saturday, Aug. 5, Alyssa Edwards, from RuPaul, will perform with Puddles Pity Party.

More performers will also be announced as the event approaches.

RO Pride includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a family fun area, and more.

Admission is $5. VIP is also available. Get tickets here.

