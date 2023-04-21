Royal Oak restaurant week kicks off with chance to win gift cards while supporting local

During Eat Royal, dine at participating downtown Royal Oak restaurants for your chance at one of three $1,000 gift cards to support even more businesses.

More than 20 eateries, such as Alchemi, Lily's Seafood, Royal Oak Brewery, Mesa, and more are participating in the restaurant week now through April 29.

Related: Downtown Royal Oak parking meter changes now in effect

The restaurants are offering meal specials, and buying one of these meals earns you entry into the gift card contest. The more you eat out, the more chances you earn.

The Downtown Dollars gift card prizes can be used at more than 75 businesses.

Also, you can get up to $10 off your first Lyft ride to downtown Royal Oak by using the promo code "EATROYAL."

See the participating restaurants and menus here.