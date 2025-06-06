Royal Oak woman charged with fatally slashing her mother's throat

article

The Brief Jennifer Cataldo of Royal Oak is charged with killing her mother. The victim called police to report her daughter having a mental health crisis. When police arrived, they found Cataldo's mother on the floor with a slashed throat.



Police responding to an emergency call from a mother saying her daughter was having a mental health crisis made a startling discovery, finding the 66-year-old fatally wounded.

The backstory:

The Fenton resident had moments earlier called police and was found with a slashed throat on the floor of her daughter's Royal Oak apartment Wednesday.

Police also found her daughter there, and arrested Jennifer Suzanne Cataldo at her apartment, in the 3600 block of Crooks, who has since been charged with her murder.

The victim, Leslie Ann Cataldo, was transported to Corewell Royal Oak where she died Thursday from her injuries.

Jennifer Cataldo was arrested without incident and arraigned Friday.

She is charged with one count of homicide first degree murder. She has no violent criminal history with only a 2018 drunk driving conviction.

The judge denied her bond.