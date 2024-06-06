Royal Oak's Main Donut Shop reopens under new ownership

article

Main Donut Shop in Royal Oak is slinging sweets again after quietly closing last year.

New owners took over the shop and revealed the news on social media last month while asking for what kind of donuts people wanted to see. Main Street Donut fans flooded the comments with their favorites in hopes the shop would serve them.

The business then offered free donuts during the city's Memorial Day Parade as part of a soft opening before the official opening.

Now, the shop is fully open for business at 1016 South Main Street. The opening comes just in time for National Donut Day, which is June 7.