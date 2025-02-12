Safe Snow Shoveling: Expert tips to prevent heart risks during snow storm

The snow is coming down and that means sidewalks, decks and patios will be in need of shoveling for many in Metro Detroit. Meanwhile, some experts warn people can take a risk when picking up a shovel.

What they're saying:

Doctors say if you’re not careful when using a shovel, you could suffer severe injuries or even death.

"This move of you grabbing the snow trying to move it up and throw it going to put a lot of pressure on your heart," said Dr. Delair Gardi.

That pressure can lead to injury and even death. You might not think using a shovel would present a danger, but that exertion can overwhelm the heart and it only takes a few minutes.

"If you start to feel any chest pain, if you feel pressure or the pain go into your jaws, heading to your back, heading to your arm, but in a lot of times you feel that all of a sudden your arms become heavy you have to drop the shovel," said Gardi. " And both arms can not function anymore. This means your heart is calling for attention.

What you can do:

Doctors say call 911 and to not drive to the hospital.

If you know you have a heart condition, do not shovel at all and that’s not the only medical condition that should prevent you from using a shovel.

"If you have diabetes, which increases your risk, if you history of hypertension, high cholesterol or other conditions," said Gardi.

If you are healthy enough to use a shovel, doctors at Detroit Medical Center say take precautions and drink plenty of water and take breaks.

The Source: FOX 2 talked with Interventional Cardiologist & Dir. of Intensive Care Unit, DMC Dr. Delair Gardi and Kara Rasmussen of Berkley.