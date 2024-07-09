Samantha Woll murder closing arguments • Flood risk tonight • Water treatment plant vandalized during break-in

The jury in the Samantha Woll murder trial will hear closing arguments this morning before deciding if Michael Jackson-Bolanos is guilty.

Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, and lying to a peace officer. He says he came across the body of Woll, who had been stabbed, on Oct. 21, 2023, but maintains that she was dead when he found her.

According to his testimony, he was breaking into vehicles in Woll's Detroit neighborhood when he found her. He felt her and determined she was dead but says he did not call police because he was stealing and has a criminal history.

Though he denied killing Woll, while on the stand Jackson-Bolanos did say he lied to police about coming across her body the night of the murder.

"I stated that I did touch the body. I was telling the truth. I'm here today, sworn and affirmed, to tell the truth," Jackson-Bolanos said. "I may have lied in the past, but today I'm telling the truth; last week – telling the truth."

Flooding possible this week

If you're in an area prone to flooding, move valuables out of your basement now.

Heavy rain from tropical depression Beryl will reach Metro Detroit on Tuesday night. That widespread rain will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing with it the potential for flooding.

Two to four inches of rain are expected, and Wednesday's morning commute could be a tricky one because of the rain.

Nearly all of Southeast Michigan is under a Flood Watch from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit launches block party community policing

After a mass shooting at a block party that left two dead and 19 others wounded, Detroit is launching a new initiative aimed at preventing violence at these events.

"We're not going to have neighbors becoming hostages in their own homes," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Police said the gathering on Rossini Drive near Gratiot was an unsanctioned block party, and was one of six illegal parties that were held over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that police responded to. In total, 27 people were shot and three people died.

Police are now elevating all 911 calls regarding illegal parties, while beefing up its neighborhood policing and communication with the community groups that work to reduce violence in some of the worst parts of Detroit.

"We're not talking about your typical barbecues. This is not what we've all grown up with, that we look forward to in Detroit," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "These are not the ones we're talking about - we're talking about events that have large numbers of people from as far as 50 miles away that are showing up armed in many instances with a sense of lawlessness."

Water treatment plant vandalized during break-in

Sylvan Township residents are being told not to drink or use the water out of their taps after a man broke into the township's water treatment facility and tampered with its system controls, according to Michigan State Police.

A 33-year-old Belleville man illegally entered the Sylvan Township water treatment plant in Washtenaw County around 7 a.m. on Monday.

"They flipped switches – turned things on and off," said the manager of the township's Department of Public Works (DPW), Robert Scull. "We got to go through that tomorrow to make sure that everything is where it should be."

Michigan State Police Brighton Post troopers responded to the scene after the facility's employees reported the breach upon their arrival, according to MSP First District on X. The suspect came out of the building as a trooper took a report. He was arrested on scene.

"Investigation showed that the suspect had broken into the plant, causing damage to its interior and tampered with the system controls," MSP released. "There was also evidence of attempts to damage local infrastructure."

Hutch's Jewelry murder suspect heads to prison

Another suspect connected to the murder of well-known jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson is headed to prison, though for much less time than the others who have been sentenced.

Darnell Larry will spend six years to 80 months behind bars for his role in the 2022 murder-for-hire.

Attorney Marco Bisbikis orchestrated the murder of Hutchinson, while Darnell Larry's cousin Roy Larry pulled the trigger, killing the jeweler outside his Oak Park pawn shop on June 1, 2022. Bisbikis and Roy Larry were both sentenced to life in prison last month.

Darnell Larry pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of the plea deal to avoid a life sentence.

Today will be muggy ahead of the rain.

What else we're watching

US store openings currently outpace closures by 20%

Stores in the U.S. experienced more openings than closings so far in 2024.

Retailers announced 3,562 store closing closures and 4,238 store openings this year, with openings surpassing closings by 20%, according to a new report from Coresight Research.

The report noted that approximately 64 stores announced closings, led by Alimentation Couche-Tard’s 43 store closures and Bob’s Stores’ 19 store closures. Meanwhile, NIKE and Watches of Switzerland also announced one store closure each.

But despite the closing of stores, there were 34 openings, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Buck Mason, L.L.Bean, and NIKE.