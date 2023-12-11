Samantha Woll murder update • Man shot to death in Wayne • What's next for parents of Oxford shooter

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the murder of Samantha Woll, who was found dead in October.

This is the second person to be arrested after the prominent Jewish leader was discovered stabbed to death outside her Detroit home. The first person was taken into custody a few weeks after the murder but released without charges.

Police are releasing few details about the latest arrest.

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll. In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police said.

While the murder is still under investigation, police say they do not believe it was a hate crime.

Victim found shot to death in Wayne

An investigation is ongoing after the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found Sunday in a car in Wayne.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the area of John and Woodward Streets at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 21-year-old man was dead in a parked car.

Tipsters said it was a drive-by shooting, but police did not confirm that. Surveillance video did capture a light blue Jeep Liberty leaving the area after the shooting.

Now, police are searching for the person or people responsible.

What's next for Oxford High School shooter's parents

Now that the Oxford High School shooter has learned his fate, his parents await what will happen to them.

The shooter was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the chance of parole for the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. While he was charged and pleaded guilty, his parents were also charged and are awaiting their trials.

James and Jennifier Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting. Prosecutors argue that the parents were negligent and thus contributed to the murders, while defense says they are not responsible for their son's actions.

After the Michigan Supreme Court declined to review the cases, both cases are expected to go to trial next month. If convicted, they too could be headed to prison.

Police remind residents about free gun locks after boy kills self

Detroit police are again reminding residents that they can get free gun locks at any precinct after a 5-year-old boy shot himself over the weekend.

Police said the boy shot himself in the face around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the area of Greenfield and McNichols. He was jumping on a bed when he found the unsecured weapon, police said.

Five other children were inside the apartment during the shooting. Neither the mother nor the father were home at the time.

Crews fight numerous fires Monday morning

Firefighters were busy Monday morning.

Crews responded to several fires at both vacant and occupied homes in Detroit.

Just before 1 a.m. a fire in a foyer at a home on Fullerton Avenue near Petoskey Avenue in Detroit sent two people to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Crews responded to a vacant house on fire in the area of E. Brentwood St. and Hawthorne St. near I-75 around 1:35 a.m. No one was hurt.

Another vacant house also burned later in the morning. Crews were called to that house on Monte Vista near I-96 around 4:30 a.m.

The causes of the fires are unknown.

Monday is breezy and colder.

What else we're watching

A man died in a Van Buren Township mobile home fire over the weekend. The man's caregiver and daughter survived the fire at the home in Belleville Manor. Monday is the last day to apply for the HOPE property tax exemption program in Detroit. This program is designed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. Berkley police are looking for people who had packages stolen Sunday morning after a porch pirate was arrested on Cummings. If you had a package stolen, call police at 248-658-3380. Tickets for the 2024 Motor City Comic Con go on sale at 10 a.m. The con will be held May 17-19 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Get tickets here Michigan gas price averages are down 9 cents from a week ago. A gallon of gas now costs an average of $3.11.

Tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills 6 people, injures dozens

Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.

Three people, including a child, were killed after an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line, county officials said in a news release. And the Nashville Emergency Operation Center said in a post on a social media account that three people were killed by severe storms in a neighborhood just north of downtown. Meanwhile, another 23 people were treated for injuries at hospitals in Montgomery County.

Photos posted by the Clarksville fire department on social media showed damaged houses with debris strewn in the lawns, a tractor trailer flipped on its side on a highway and insulation ripped out of building walls.

Read more here.