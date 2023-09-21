Sammy Hagar announces Red Rocker Brewing Co. beer made in Detroit

article

Something from rocker Sammy Hagar is brewing in Detroit.

The rockstar announced his Detroit-based brewery Red Rocker Brewing Co.'s inaugural beer, Red Rocker Lager. The brew will be released during a concert at The Fillmore on Oct. 23.

Hagar and head brewer Cameron Schubert have been working with Brew Detroit in Corktown to craft the 4.3% Mexican lager.

"Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City. We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll," Hagar said.

Hagar also dabbles in spirits, but this is his first time expanding into beer.

After its release, the beer can be found in stores and bars around Michigan. It will also be available to ship to some states.

