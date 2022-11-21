Santaland Parade, holiday shopping markets, and more things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit

After you're finished with your turkey Thursday, get some gift shopping done and support Michigan makers this weekend.

From markets to the annual Santaland Parade, and more, there's plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season in Metro Detroit.

Holiday Stroll

Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village is transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the holiday stroll.

See movie characters, sing along to classic songs, enjoy treats, and more.

Tickets are $14.99. Veterans, military members, and children younger than 2 are free. Buy tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? The stroll is happening every weekend until Dec. 23.

Holiday Markets

Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

While you're there for the holiday stroll, be sure to get some shopping done at the holiday markets. Find Michigan-made products and other handmade items.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.

Santaland Parade

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

Middlebelt in Garden City

Garden City's 61st annual Santaland Parade steps off Saturday morning. See floats, local groups, and of course Santa during this holiday tradition.

Sip and Shop Market

Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m.

Urbanest Brewing Co. in Ferndale

Sip craft brews while you shop for Christmas gifts.

Numerous local vendors will be selling their creations.

Click here to see who will be there.

Eastern Market Holiday Markets

Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Browse Michigan-made gifts such as clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Other dates are planned through Christmas Eve – see the full schedule here.